Nebraska Extension uses power of storytelling to help kids affected by flooding

Hundreds of Nebraska children were impacted by devastating floods over the last few months.

A new program recognized this, and is using the power of storytelling to help them heal.

The Nebraska Extension Office started a program called Reading for Resilience.

They compiled a list of nine different books that talk about dealing with grief, loss and trauma and are providing them to families affected by flooding for free.

The goal is to help kids approach these tough subjects in a way that's age appropriate and affordable, Jaci Foged, an extension educator said.

"Research shows that books are a great way to provide them with that resource, can be used to open the discussion, grow understanding of the event and offer encouragement and hope," Foged said.

They offer nine different books and families can select up to five, depending on which fit their children's needs best.

Five books adds up to about a $100 value, so the extension is asking for donations to help offset the costs.

If you'd like to select books click https://child.unl.edu/read4resilience

To make a donation click http://ne4hfoundation.org/2019/05/read-for-resilience/

