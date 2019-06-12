Nebraska Farm Bureau to hold agriculture issue regional listening sessions

The Nebraska Farm Bureau will hold a series of regional listening sessions across the state in June. Two more sessions will happen in August. The sessions are open to the public and will provide farmers and ranchers with the opportunity to share their thoughts on issues impacting their operations.

“I hope people will take advantage of the opportunity to come to one of our listening sessions and share their thoughts. The input we received during these meetings last summer was extremely valuable. Nebraska Farm Bureau was founded by farmers and ranchers who understood the importance of working together to solve problems and these sessions are another way in which we can work together today to identify and address issues impacting our farm and ranch families and our rural communities,” said Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president.

All listening sessions will begin with a social at 6 p.m. local time, to be followed by a meal and program. Those interested can RSVP by texting LISTENING SESSIONS to 52886 or online here. RSVPs are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome.

Regional Listening sessions are scheduled for:

Wednesday, June 19 – Nehawka

6 p.m.

Lance Ross Farm

6908 66th Street

Nehawka, NE

Tuesday, June 25 – Alliance

6 p.m.

Ackerman’s Ag Services and Supply

115 Cody Ave.

Alliance, NE

Thursday, June 20 – Farnam

6 p.m.

Peiper Seed Solutions

75023 Rd. 410

Farnam, NE

Wednesday, June 26 – Taylor

6 p.m.

Taylor Community Park

4th St. & Murray St.

Taylor, NE

Thursday, June 27 - Miller

6 p.m.

Apache Ag Building

2 mi. West of Miller

Hwy 40 & Apache Rd./450 Rd.

Miller, NE

Monday August 12 - West Point

6 p.m.

Nielsen Community Center

200 Anna Stalp Ave.

West Point, NE