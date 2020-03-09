Flu cases top 17,000 in Nebraska

While coronavirus concerns are dominating headlines, Nebraska flu numbers are still increasing. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska has now seen 17,022 flu cases this season, as of the last week of February. That includes 1,050 new cases between Feb. 23 to Feb. 29.

Of all total cases 38 people have died. The average age is about 71 years old. Locally, Lancaster County has seen more than 1,600 cases, which includes six deaths, all older adults.

According to Lancaster County, adults age 30 to 49 had the highest number of Influenza A cases, with 190 Influenza A cases and a total of 269 flu cases. Children age 6 to 12 had the highest report of Influenza B at 168 cases, with an overall total of 273 flu cases.

When compared with last year, the number of doctor's visits due to influenza increased by 1.2 percent. However, the number of new cases reported was much lower than the previous week.

