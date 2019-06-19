Nebraska Football Road Race is July 14

The 7th annual Nebraska Football Road Race presented by The Lincoln Track Club will be held Sunday, July 14 at Memorial Stadium.

According to the Team Jack Foundation, this event has raised over $100,000 for pediatric brain cancer research.

The race begins at 8 a.m. with a 1 mile fun run. The 5K competitive race follows the 1 mile race.

The cost to enter the 5K is $30 and $25 for the 1 mile if you register by July 10 at 6 p.m. Click here for a link to register.

Nebraska football players Adrian Martinez and Ryan Schommer will be on 1011 This Morning Thursday to discuss the race.