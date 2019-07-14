Nebraska Football Road Race raises money for pediatric brain cancer

On Sunday, hundreds gathered outside of Memorial Stadium for the 7th annual Nebraska Football Road Race to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research.

Along with runners and Husker Football players, there were also many survivors.

10/11 NOW spoke with a man who is in the middle of his fight with cancer, he and his family say this event means the world to them.

Nobody fights alone is the motto for "Team Nick".

At only 14-years-old, Nicholas Herringer was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer.

Now at the age of 19, it's a battle he is still fighting.

"He's had three craniotomy's, numerous treatments and three clinical trials,” said Nick's mom, Tami Herringer.

Nick and his family were just three of the hundreds of people at the Nebraska Football Road Race raising money for pediatric brain cancer research.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them,” said Nicholas Herringer.

“And he's still in the middle of a battle,” said Tami Herringer.

Husker Football players, fans, runners and fighters all showed their support for the cause.

And when asking Nick what the day meant to him, it's something he could barely put it into words.

"It just means everything to me. That's just basically it,” said Herringer.

Husker Football player Ryan Schommer says this year they raised over $50,000, and just being able to support all of the families meant the world to him.

"They're the fighters. They're the ones that have the most toughness, I know that we go out and we try to train you know as hard as we can, but they're fighting for their lives. And the families are affected by it, so we're here to try to support them,” said Schommer.

And that support is something the Herringer family says is helping Nick with his fight.

"Just for the battle that Nick has been through for the last four years and just to have this many supporters come out, we're fighting for a cure. We need a cure,” said Tami Herringer.