Nebraska Football Spring Game to be played video game style

On Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m., Nebraska Athletics will stream a video game simulation of a Red-White Nebraska Football Spring Game in Memorial Stadium, featuring rosters comprised of Husker football legends and streamed live on @Huskers Facebook, @Huskers Twitter and the HuskerFBNation Twitch channel.

Nebraska Athletics said the game will incorporate audio from Learfield IMG College/Husker Sports radio network and will be played to "unite Husker Nation and honor the brave men and women of Nebraska and across this great country who are on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic."

Husker fans will be able to download #GBRUnited avatars and profile pictures to participate in the first-ever "Digital Sea of Red" leading up to Saturday's Digital Husker Red-White Spring Football Game.

The Huskers invite you to put on your favorite red Husker gear, fly your flag proudly and be creative in making a game-day sign or visual display that "supports and salutes the resilient people, businesses, organizations, foundations and first responders in the Heartland who are taking risks each day to keep Nebraska safe, healthy and strong."

The Huskers ask people to take photos of your at home celebration and post on social media with #GBRUnited.

"Be creative using materials, props, people and pets available to you in or immediately outside your home or business and please keep a safe distance when creating your message of support."