Nebraska GOP headquarters in Lincoln vandalized

Someone threw a rock through a window of the Nebraska Republican Party’s downtown Lincoln headquarters Wednesday — the fourth act of vandalism at the building in two years.

Lincoln Police say they received a call about the incident around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The damage is to a window on the backside of the building, in the alley. They estimate it took place sometime between noon and 1:15 p.m.

The damage is estimated at around $200. Police say they are still looking for information and the suspect.

Police said there were people inside the building at the time of the vandalism.

Police investigated three vandalism reports at the headquarters in 2018, including someone spray-painting “Abolish ICE” on the building, a BB being fired through the front window, and someone painting “resist” on the building. No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.