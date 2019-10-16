Nebraska GSR rate hits all-time high of 93 percent

Nebraska student-athletes have posted a 93 percent NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), the University's highest all student-athlete rate for the seventh consecutive year.

In addition to the highest all student-athlete GSR in Nebraska history, 10 Husker teams achieved a perfect 100 percent GSR, the athletic department said in a news release.

Those teams included women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, rifle, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, women’s tennis, volleyball, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis.

The women’s basketball, women’s tennis and volleyball programs have achieved a perfect GSR each of the 15 years the rate has been computed by the NCAA.

The GSR is an NCAA measurement that, unlike the federally mandated graduation rates, includes transfer data in the calculation. The GSR data released this week is based on four classes of scholarship student-athletes who entered college in the fall of 2009 to the fall of 2012.

The GSR allows for a six-year window in which the student-athlete can earn his or her degree. Although the GSR includes student-athletes who transferred to Nebraska, it does not count student-athletes who transferred to another school and were academically eligible at the time of their transfer.