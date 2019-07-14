Nebraska Game and Parks out in force this summer stressing water safety

Summer is a busy time of year for Nebraska Game and Parks as they work to make sure everyone is practicing safety while on the water.

1011 NOW's Eddie Dowd was able to tag along with staff from Game and Parks as they conducted safety checks on boats at Branched Oak Lake.

One of the things they look for is making sure everybody in the boat has a life vest in a quick and easy to reach location. They also look out for heavy intoxication to reduce crashes on lakes.

According to Game and Parks, holiday weekends are the busiest time of year for them. Conservation officers work closely with the Nebraska State Patrol and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to reduce the risk of incidents at public lakes.

Game and Parks said they are in need of conservation officers. You can find a link attached to this web article or by going to the Game and Parks website.