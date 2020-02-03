Nebraska Game and Parks teaches firearm safety classes

The Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center is a unique facility in Lincoln, offering a variety of different classes year-round including firearm safety classes.

Throughout the month of February and into March, Nebraska Game and Parks puts on an "Intro to Handgun" series.

These classes are taught inside a 10-lane 25-yard indoor firearm range.

When it comes to safely handling firearms, trained professionals aim to teach firearm skills, respect and responsibility.

"That's what our facility is all about. We are here for people who want to learn about safe and responsible gun ownership and how to safely use and store and any other aspect of your firearm," staff assistant Rachel Carson tells 10/11.

Classes are available for all levels, from beginners to those wanting to sharpen their skills.

Starting Wednesday, February 5, 2020, will be an Introductory to Rifle four-week series.

