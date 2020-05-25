Nebraska Gold Star family remembers son on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is to honor those who lost their lives serving our country.

For families across the U.S., it's about keeping those memories alive and celebrating the impact their loved ones had.

Mel and Monica Alexander lit and extinguished a candle that burned for twelve hours at Monday's Memorial Day observance at the Capitol.

To honor men and women who died while serving, like their son.

"Our son Matthew Alexander was chosen to represent the fallen for the state of Nebraska," said Monica.

Matthew was an Army corporal serving on his first tour in Iraq in 2007.

He was killed when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle. He was just 21 years old.

"He was a people person," said Mel. "He just liked dealing with people. Mostly people in need. He'd just flock to the one person that kinda stood out in that and he just liked to help."

Usually the Alexanders spend their Memorial Day a little quieter, at their home in Gretna.

They say to be asked to represent so many families across the state is an honor.

"Grateful for the freedoms and the privileges because of the sacrifices of so many that came before us," said Monica.

For the Alexanders today is filled with many emotions and questions but in the end it's about remembering their son and the others who never came home.

"Is my life in a manner that's worthy for their sacrifice," said Mel. "It's not just Matthew, he represents the million other Americans that have raised their hands and paid the full price."