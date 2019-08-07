Nebraska Hispanic and Latino communities react to El Paso shooting

The fear following three mass shootings in 10 days is real. From parents who are buying bulletproof backpacks to people who are worried wherever they go that this could happen to them.

Investigators believe the El Paso shooter targeted Hispanics. Now that’s only adding more fear to what community members are calling an already out of hand situation.

Since 2010 the Latino and Hispanic community in Nebraska has grown nearly 30 percent. Now, community leaders in Lincoln say the political climate in the last few years, has made even every day activities feel difficult.

“The community in general I believe is afraid,” said Lazaro Spindola.

Spindola is the executive director of the Latino American Commission as a part of the Nebraska Legislature. An immigrant himself, he was born in Cub and grew up in Venezuela. He says the mass shooting in El Paso truly capitalized upon a fear that has surrounded the community for years.

“The political climate began demonizing the Latino community,” said Spindola. “We had Latinos referred to as rapists, murders, drug dealers, invaders and people who were stealing jobs away from Americans.”

Statistics compiled by David Drozd from UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research shows as of July 2018 the Hispanic and Latino population in Nebraska was 215,872. That makes up a little over 11 percent of the state’s total population.

Among major races and ethnicities Asian is the fastest growing, Hispanic and Latino is second for growth rate.

Lancaster County has the second highest Hispanic and Latino population just shy of 23,000. The only county larger is Douglas with a little over 72,000.

With the start of school next week Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel is sending the message that all students are accepted and valued.

Saying in part: “We don’t ask kids how they got here. We don’t ask kids why they got here. When they show up we give them all we have, we cannot ever lose sight of that.”

Spindola says he can’t say how his community will move forward following this tragedy and continuing adversity but says its important people try to at least understand the pain.

"We are just like you. We want the same things that you want,” said Spindola. “I mean we have the same dreams for our family and our children and we just want to live in peace. A lot of us come from places where there was a lot of violence and we don’t want to see that anymore."

