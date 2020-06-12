Nebraska History Museum working to capture the state's Black Lives Matter movement

Across the country Black Lives Matter Protests have continued on, it's been said to be one of the biggest fights for civil rights in the history of the United States.

That's why Nebraska's History Museum is hoping to capture this moment in time so it's remembered for generations.

"To overlook it would be irresponsible," Jordan Miller, Collections Registrar with History Nebraska said.

They're looking for signs, photos, clothing items, stories and more from both protesters and police.

"We need to be able to show people the lengths people went to to improve the lives of others," Miller said.

While it can be hard to spot history when you're living it, people like Miller remind us that something as simple as a piece of cardboard can represent history.

"This is just a sign now, but in 100 year someone is going to look at this four and a half foot piece of cardboard and say wow, this is incredible," she said.

They've collected a handful of signs, canisters of teargas, foam baton rounds and a single pepper bullet.

"When people see that in an exhibit, they're going to think wow, that was a forceful time" Miller said.

For now, most of these items will go into storage. But one day, they'll be on display or be used for research.

"I can see this being on display in 10 years, 50 years, 100 years," Miller said.

But she said it can't be done without you.

"It's not about what we as museum professionals want," Miller said. "It's about what people want this moment to be remembered by."

She said they're working really hard to ensure they're showing this movement from the perspective of everyone, the black men and women fighting for their rights, the police who are doing their jobs and those who joined in on the movement to show their support.

To contribute to the Black Lives Matter collection, follow this link: https://history.nebraska.gov/collections/collections-donation-form