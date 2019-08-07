'Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone' merchandise for sale

Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” merchandise is officially for sale.

“With our new campaign’s continued popularity and success, we’re excited to capitalize on that popularity further by selling merchandise,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “Since the moment we announced the campaign back in October we’ve been receiving requests left and right to buy t-shirts and mugs and we’re happy to finally fulfill those requests.”

Items for sale featuring the trademarked “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” logo include a short-sleeve unisex t-shirt, a unisex raglan-sleeved baseball tee and a coffee mug similar to the ones featured on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

Click here to purchase the items.

In April, the Nebraska Legislature passed LB637, authorizing the Nebraska Tourism Commission to sell promotional products.

