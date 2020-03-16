Nebraska Legislature will not reconvene due to COVID-19 concerns

The Nebraska Legislature will not reconvene the 2020 legislative session due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

The announcement that the session will be postponed until further notice was made Monday by Speaker of Legislature Jim Scheer.

"We have made this decision primarily for the health and safety of the state and to protect the health of the members in the body. The Governor encouraged this weekend that public gatherings of more than 50 individuals should be postponed, a recommendation also made by the CDC. Even with non-essential staff not in the chamber, and with senators from around the state at the Capitol, we have concluded that suspending the session is in the best interest of the state," Scheer said.

In addition, of paramount importance is ensuring that we have the tools to fight the coronavirus. We have spoken with the Governor's office about the potential need for an emergency appropriation to assist in that effort. Be prepared to be called back to session for the limited purpose of passing any emergency appropriation. This could be as early as next Monday.

Senator Adam Morfeld took to Twitter Monday afternoon to show his support for the decision.

"This is a tough call, as many of us want to return because we have been working the last five days on emergency measures," Morfeld said. "That being said about 2/3 of the members of the Legislature are in the high-risk category if they contract COVID-19. We will continue to work on solutions."