Nebraska Lottery: $10.8 million raised for beneficiaries

The Nebraska Lottery says it distributed more than $10.8 million to beneficiaries -- like education and environmental funds -- from lottery tickets sales for the quarter that ended June 28.

The lottery says those disbursements included more than $4.8 million each for the Nebraska Education Improvement Fund and the Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund. It also included more than $1.08 million for the Nebraska State Fair Support and Improvement Fund and more than $108,000 for the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund.

Since the state lottery began operating in September 1993, more than $740 million has been distributed to beneficiaries. Total sales since the state lottery's creation total more than $3 billion.