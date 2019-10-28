Nebraska Lottery raises $46.5 million for education and environmental funds

When you buy a lottery ticket, you may not win, but Nebraska does, and this year the state won big. The latest audit report shows the lottery made nearly $9 million dollars more.

A manager at a Lincoln U-Stop said that doesn't surprise her at all, after all she believes she manages the luckiest U-Stop in Lincoln.

"We're known for creating the most millionaires," said Laurie Madsen, who works at the West O street location.

She said they've sold winning tickets for the Powerball, scratch tickets and more.

"We just want to see them win," said Madsen.

And while they've had lots of winners, the biggest is Nebraska.

"When you buy a lottery ticket you support habitat for wildlife, grants for Nebraska students, improvements at the state fair," said Neal Watson, Nebraska Lottery.

This year they collected a record amount, giving $46.5 million to education and environmental funds. The Nebraska Lottery was able to do that because they sold $192.2 million worth of lottery tickets, that's up $8.8 million from last year.

"There's a number of reasons why, but the biggest increase was in October 18. They had a $1.53 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was won in South Carolina," said Watson.

That alone raised an additional $1.5 million; Madsen said knowing that makes the long day printing tickets all worth it.

"It's really giving back, even though it's gambling, it really does give back to the community," Madsen said.