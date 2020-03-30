Nebraska Medicine installs surge tent outside emergency department

Nebraska Medicine has installed a temporary surge tent to add additional bed capacity in the event of an influx of patients due to COVID-19.

The tent will be installed outside the hospital's emergency department Monday and be completed by Tuesday.

UNMC said the tent is designed to hold an additional eight patients on stretchers. Additional patients can be placed in chairs.

The tent, which has only been used for pandemic planning, will feature electricity, internet, heat and air conditioning.

With the addition, Nebraska Medicine said westbound traffic on Dewey Ave. will be diverted.