Update: Nebraska Medicine lifts shelter in place order caused by "credible" threat

The advisory to shelter in place on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus and Bellevue Med Center campus has been lifted. Security will remain on site and continue to monitor the situation.

At around 8: 51 p.m. all students and staff on the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine and Bellevue Medical Center campuses were asked to shelter in place. The event lasted 32 minutes.

Nebraska Medicine sent out social media alerts that it received a credible threat of an armed person heading to campus. Security and Omaha Police are on scene.

All members of the public were asked to stay back. Our sisters station, WOWT, has a reporter near the scene.

