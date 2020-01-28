Nebraska Medicine releases Q&A about Coronavirus

Nebraska Medicine and UNMC has created a Q&A for what people need to know about the Coronavirus.

The information was released on Tuesday, and reads as follows:

What is the coronavirus?

It is a new virus strain that is believed to have originated around the city of Wuhan, China and started spreading in people in December of 2019.

What is the main concern with this virus?

Health experts are concerned because we still don’t know how easily the virus spreads from person to person and how severe the infection is. This information will become more clear over time as scientists investigate further.

What do experts know so far about the severity of the illness caused by the coronavirus?

Most reported cases have been mild (similar to a cold). But some cases have resulted in severe pneumonia that requires patients to spend time in a hospital, and a small proportion of victims have died. People who have died from the virus have been mostly older adults who have other health conditions.

What are the symptoms?

The most common symptoms to this point have been fever, cough and trouble breathing. Symptoms have showed up as soon as two days to as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

What’s the risk to Nebraskans?

Right now, the risk to people living in this region is very low. There are only a handful of cases in the U.S., but dozens more are being investigated. Nebraska Medicine primary and Immediate Care clinics and emergency rooms are screening patients to promptly identify and evaluate any suspected cases. Travelers to certain parts of the world may have a higher risk.

How can I avoid getting the coronavirus?

The best advice is to practice good hygiene like you would with the seasonal flu. Those things include:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds – hand sanitizer is a second option

Don’t touch your mouth, nose or eyes, especially with unwashed hands

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Stay home while you’re sick

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing – DON’T cough or sneeze into your hands

Frequently clean and disinfect frequently touched objects in your home, car and workplace

If you are traveling overseas, make sure to follow CDC guidelines at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel. Right now in the U.S., there have been no reports of the virus spreading widely.

What is the treatment for the virus?

A vaccine isn’t available yet. Most people have recovered by drinking lots of fluids, resting and taking pain and fever medication. If symptoms worsen, medical care might be needed.

Will the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit be activated to care for coronavirus patients?

At this time, the unit hasn’t been activated. It’s possible if an American citizen living elsewhere in the world develops the virus, the Biocontainment Unit could be used for treatment as it was with patients who had the Ebola virus in 2014. However, patients with the coronavirus may not require that level of care and may be cared for in a standard hospital room or in their home while practicing effective isolation methods.

Will Nebraska Medicine’s newly opened Training, Simulation & Quarantine Center be used to care for patients?

The purpose of this unit is not to care for people who are ill. Its purpose is to monitor people who aren’t symptomatic but have had possible exposures to highly infectious diseases. It’s still being discussed if this unit would be used to monitor family members or friends with loved ones who have developed the virus.