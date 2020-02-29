Nebraska Medicine updates the pending release of several Americans quarantined

Nebraska Medicine is finalizing plans to release a few Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship from the National Quarantine early this week.

According to a release, the guests continue to do well and the plans for their release are pending final test results.

COVID-19 continues to climb in South Korea and Italy, with a total of 85,000 cases worldwide and 2,900 deaths. There are now 66 cases in the U.S., including new cases in Washington and Oregon, according to the release.