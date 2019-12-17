Changes in Minority Health Initiative funds impact minority health

The small gym of a church in central Lincoln echoed with sounds of dance music.

Reyna Carbagal dances in Zumba class.

"I love dance," said Carbagal. "That's why I started looking online for a Zumba class. And I found this one. When I come here, I really love it."

Carbagal's Zumba class is made possible by funding from the Minority Health Initiative. It's a designated fund to provide health education and prevention classes to minorities. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion's Healthy People project, minorities, like Carbagal, are also more likely to experience health disparities. That is part of the reasoning behind creating the initiative focused on minority health.

"It's been very successful," said retired Lincoln doctor, Jacqueline Miller of the community health-based initiative. Dr. Miller is familiar with the fund, it's been in place since 2001.

In the last year, just in Lancaster County, over 1,400 people were served by the Minority Health Initiative. In the 2017-19 proposal, Lancaster County received $881,625.74 according to the Nebraska Office of Health Disparities & Health Equity.

Recent changes to the proposal will make classes like Carbagal's weekly Zumba, non-existent. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website, the funding is meant to tackle these topics: diabetes, cardiovascular disease, infant mortality, asthma and obesity. The latest proposal is now only going to focus on reducing diabetes and A1c levels in minorities. Only minorities with A1c levels of 6.5 or higher will now be impacted by the funding.

Carbagal is not diabetic. When the new proposal is set into motion on January 1, 2020, she does not get a chance to have access to free exercise classes like this.The new funding only applies to people with an A1c of 6.5 or higher. Healthy people have around 5.7.

"The focus is much narrower now," said Dr. Jacqueline Miller, a retired Lincoln doctor. "That's means we're going to be able to help less people, and we're only going to be able to focus on one thing... All we can focus on is diabetics and lowering their A1c. We can't look at the people who have the infant mortality, we can't deal with the cardiovascular disease, we can't deal with asthma."

Aside from narrowing the scope of services, the new proposal also divides Nebraska up into regions rather than counties. According to this year's proposal, the entire Southeast region, which includes Johnson, Lancaster, Otoe, Richardson and Saline counties is receiving $733,621.07. That's $148,000 less to serve a broader area.

"That's one of the questions I have," said Dr. Miller. "Why? Why do we need to change the way it's being delivered?"

The new proposal is slated to be approved January 1, 2020, meaning classes like this for Reyna won't exist.

"It's very important in my life (to) exercise all the time," Carbagal said. "Dance to me, is enjoying my life, enjoying the music and keeping myself healthy."