Nebraska National Guard responds to COVID-19

A total of 393 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are supporting COVID-19 response efforts in Nebraska. Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food packaging with Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, and food packaging and distribution with Food Bank of Lincoln.

On Monday, Nebraska National Guard teams began supporting COVID-19 testing locations in Grand Island and Omaha. These are the first two sites of the Test Nebraska initiative, which is aimed at significantly expanding testing capacity in the state over the next several weeks. Six testing teams now provide support to local health districts. As of May 4, the teams have collected 11,162 test samples in support of 18 health department districts across the state.



