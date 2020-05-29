Nebraska Passport Program officially begins June 1

Nebraska Tourism’s 2020 Nebraska Passport program officially begins on Monday, June 1. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations. Travelers will have from June 1 through October 31 to visit attractions and receive stamps.

“We are looking forward to the start of the Nebraska Passport program. Not only is the Passport a great way to experience what the state has to offer, it’s a great way to support the tourism destinations in our state when they need it most,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “We feel that the Nebraska Passport fits well into social distancing and desired group sizes and can be tailored by anyone to fit their comfort level as the recovery process begins.”

Due to COVID-19, the original start date of the Nebraska Passport program was delayed. Governor Pete Ricketts is asking that all participants follow directed health measures and recommendations on protecting yourself and others while traveling.

Some additional changes have been made to the program because of COVID-19. Lo Sole Mio Ristorante Italiano in Omaha will no longer be participating in the Nebraska Passport. All participants will be given a freebie stamp for that stop. Additionally, due to COVID-19 some stops have had to adjust their business hours and some will be reopening at a date later than June 1, so please check NebraskaPassport.com for updates before beginning your Passport travels.

Passports will be available at participating stops starting June 1 or can be ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. Program updates will be sent out regularly through the app.

Details on the Passport Program can be found at NebraskaPassport.com or for more information on Nebraska’s other tourism opportunities go to VisitNebraska.com.