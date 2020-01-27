Nebraska Spring Game tickets on sale next week

Nebraska Spring game tickets will go on sale next week in two phases, according to Athletic Director Bill Moos, who made the announcement on his appearance on Husker Sports Nightly on Monday night.

Tickets will be on sale for season ticket holders on Tuesday and be released to the general public on Wednesday, Moos said. That's February 4 and 5, respectively.

The game will be Saturday, April 18, however a kickoff time hasn't been set.

Moos didn't announce a price point, but tickets were $10 a piece in both 2018 and 2019. Both games sold out, with more than 80,000 fans in attendance.