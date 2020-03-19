Nebraska State Fair offices to close

Following the CDC recommendations to limit public gatherings due to the coronavirus, Nebraska State Fair has implemented the following precautions:

· The Fair office is closed to the public.

· The Fair office has suspended Nebraska Lottery claim processing.

· Staff who exhibit any symptoms or are exposed to someone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing are being asked to stay home.

· We have increased daily cleaning, especially in areas that are touched most often.

· We currently have limited staff in the office who are maintaining social distancing and have the option to work from home if they choose to do so.

While the Fair office is closed to the general public, please call 308-382-1620 or contact us via email at contact@statefair.org and we will be happy to assist you.

Plans for the 2020 Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show are underway. We will continue to closely monitor public health recommendations.