Nebraska State Patrol IDs person killed in crash at Beatrice

The Nebraska State Patrol has identified a person killed in a two-vehicle crash just north of Beatrice late last week.

The crash happened late Friday morning on U.S. Highway 77, about six miles north of Beatrice, KWBE reported.

Investigators said the crash happened when a car clipped a pickup truck, overcorrected, then went off the highway. The car then rolled into a field, killing the driver, 23-year-old Corey Summers, of Omaha, the patrol said.

Two others involved in the crash were taken to a Lincoln hospital in stable condition, officials said.