VIDEO: Nebraska State Patrol Trooper hit by car while assisting motorist

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is issuing safety reminders about winter driving after a trooper was struck by a vehicle while assisting a motorist this week in Omaha.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle while assisting a motorist this week in Omaha. (Source: NSP)

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, the trooper responded to a vehicle parked on the shoulder at the junction of I-80 and I-680 in Omaha. While outside his cruiser and assisting the driver of a Chevrolet Impala, a Chrysler Sebring lost control in the snowy conditions.

The trooper was able to leap onto the hood of the Sebring to avoid being struck head-on. The Sebring also struck the Impala. Immediately after the crash, the trooper returned to assisting the driver of the Impala, who was then transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper completed his work on scene and was then transported by another trooper to Bergan Mercy, where he was treated for a minor leg injury.

“We are thankful our trooper was not seriously injured. This incident could have been much worse for all involved,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we move into the winter driving season, we urge drivers to be prepared for the conditions.”

NSP issues the following safety reminders for winter driving conditions:

• Slow down. Never drive faster than conditions allow.

• Turn off cruise control in wet or snowy conditions.

• Move over when you see emergency vehicles or tow operators working.

• Know before you go. Check Nebraska 511 for the latest road conditions.

• Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

• Have a winter survival kit in your vehicle.

• Always wear your seat belt and obey traffic safety laws.