Nebraska State Patrol assists Game and Parks at state parks with enforcement

"We're not here to squash anybody's fun," said Sergeant Sean Velte, with Nebraska State Patrol.

A state trooper talks with people at Pawnee Lake

A car crashed into a ditch at Branched Oak Lake. It's the leftovers of the one of many DUIs the Nebraska State Patrol will issue over the holiday weekend.

"Our job is to number one assist Game and Parks due to the fact that the sheer numbers of people that are coming to enjoy the state parks on the holiday weekend," said Velte.

The weekend is hot, humid and people are out celebrating. Oftentimes, that includes drinking. NSP said its main goal is to let people know that they're out and about. Said Velte:

"We want to be high-visibility, letting people know that we're out here."

NSP said it is not out to rain on your parade, but wants you to enjoy your weekend safely.

"They should enjoy their state parks, enjoy their time with their family over the holiday," said Velte. "With that comes the consumption of alcohol, fireworks. A lot of things factor into that."

NSP troopers look for all the normal things they look for on non-holidays, like expired tags, valid parking passes and not obeying beach rules. It is also looking for drunk boaters, and drivers. In Nebraska, boaters are allowed to have an open container on board, and even the driver can drink as long as they stay under the legal limit. NSP hopes its presence will keep that behavior at bay.

"High visibility in these areas will often deter some of that," said Velte.

Troopers aren't just helping out at the lake. Their assistance is required state-wide for the holiday, but NSP wants to be extra vigilant at the lake.

"We want it to be safe fun, responsible fun," said Velte. "We don't want someone out here that's out here to ruin everyone else's ability to have fun."

