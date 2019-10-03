Nebraska State Patrol to receive best looking cruiser award

The Nebraska State Patrol will receive their award Thursday at the State Capitol for the "2019 America's Best-Looking Cruiser." contest.

NSP won the nationwide contest as they were voted to have the "2019 America's Best-Looking Cruiser." The cruiser will be featured on the cover of the "2020 America's Best Looking Cruiser Calendar".

The contest, which was organized by the American Association of State Troopers was decided by a vote of the public, included photos of cruisers from state and highway patrols across the entire country.

Almost 400,000 people voted in the contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers. The contest, which was decided by a vote of the public, included photos of cruisers from state and highway patrols across the entire country.

Trooper Clint Zost took the amazing photo on May 21, near Dawson, Nebraska. The twister did not cause any significant damage, but Trooper Zost was there to report it to emergency managers, who then activated warning sirens in the area. He then took a moment to snap a photo, which went viral on social media.

“We’d just like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who voted for NSP in this year’s contest,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Trooper Zost’s epic photo of his cruiser with a tornado in the background captured attention around the nation, but it also demonstrates that troopers are out in the elements, working to protect the public even when severe weather strikes.”