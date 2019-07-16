Nebraska State Patrol up for best looking cruiser: VOTE HERE

The Nebraska State Patrol is in the running for the best looking cruiser contest by the American Association of State Troopers.
Vote by following this link, scrolling to the bottom, and selecting your choice from the drop-down menu.
HERE WE GO!!!— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) July 15, 2019
Vote for Nebraska in the NATIONAL best looking cruiser contest here: https://t.co/8ZEBhtMciF
Scroll to the bottom of the page and select Nebraska from the drop down menu to vote! You can vote once from every device! pic.twitter.com/mHhiauxJkm