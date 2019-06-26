Nebraska State Patrol vehicle decorated in honor of Trooper Smith

Residents, friends, family and coworkers are honoring Trooper Jerry Smith with a decorated memoriam.

A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle has been decorated with flowers, flags and cards to remember his legacy.

The car has been outside of the Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home for a few days now and Sergeant Chris Baer says it is a wonderful feeling.

“It is a tremendous feeling of support from the community, family and friends,” said Sergeant Chris Baer, Nebraska State Patrol. “It means a tremendous amount. It is very humbling for all of us.”

Trooper Jerry Smith was always known for helping the community in and outside of his uniform.

He assisted with the Special Olympics and Shop with a Cop.

Sergeant Baer says he was not only a great coworker but an amazing friend.

“I knew Jerry Smith for the four years he was stationed here in Scottsbluff,” said Sergeant Baer. “He is just a very giving and great man. He was always willing to help the community.”

Once the procession is over, all of the flags, cards, flowers and his license plate will be given to his family.

The car will be returned back to duty.

