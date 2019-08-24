Nebraska State Fair closes ground parking for Saturday

The Nebraska State Fair has closed all ground parking due to weather on Saturday.

Fair guests are encouraged to use the off-site Fair Express Shuttles which are running continuously at:

-Conestoga Mall, 2 Pick Ups: 13th Ave. & Webb Rd. and North of Sears

-Shopko: 2208 N Webb Rd.

-Sam's Club: 1510 N Diers Ave.

-Central Community College: 3134 Hwy 34

-Walmart South: 3501 S. Locust Street

Shuttles will start one hour before the Fair gates opening and finish at midnight. Shuttles are provided by Holiday Express and are air conditioned.

The Bosselman north parking lot off of Locust at Fonner Park is available for $10 per vehicle. Fees support the Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America. This service will be available weekdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays / Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For updates, go to statefair.org.