Nebraska Supreme Court expected to rule on Keystone XL pipeline appeal

New decisions on the path of the Keystone XL pipeline could come out of the Nebraska Supreme Court Friday as one or more opinions on the project are expected to be released.

The decision expected Friday has to do with the approved alternative route that changed the path that the pipeline would take as it is constructed through Nebraska.

Construction of TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline was supposed to begin this year. It had the president’s seal of approval and a three to two yes vote from Nebraska’s Public Service Commission.

“There was a four day hearing in the Public Service Commission in the summer of 2017 and then that was appealed to the Supreme Court,” said Ken Winston an attorney involved in the appeal. “What the Public Service Commission did was approve an alternative route which was not the one that TransCanada had applied for.”

Nearly 100 landowners, Nebraska Native American tribes and wildlife groups are behind the appeal.

“How can you give someone a permit for something they haven’t asked for? They asked for a different route and the Public Service Commission gave them approval for a different route,” said Winston.

Winston directly represents the Nebraska Sierra Club in the appeal. It filed concerns over possible environmental impacts.

“It represents a threat to water resources, it represents a threat to pollute land,” said Winston. “We’re concerned about threats to endangered species.”

Winston says he is unsure how tomorrow’s decision will go but says he is sure of one thing.

“This is not the end of the line,” said Winston. “There will be more legal proceedings; there will be more litigation regardless of what happens.”

The Governor and all five elected congressional leaders have previously voiced support for the project.

Those court decisions should come out early Friday morning.

