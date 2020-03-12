Nebraska Wesleyan extends spring break as instructors plan for distance learning

Nebraska Wesleyan released two press releases detailing their future academic plans to students and staff after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. This includes extending spring break a week and starting distance learning until the end of the semester.

Further details on the press releases are below:

Dear Students,

The World Health Organization has declared a global pandemic as the coronavirus rapidly spreads throughout the world. To date, Nebraska has 10 confirmed cases. None of those are in Lancaster County.

On Wednesday we asked faculty to develop contingency plans in the event that the university needs to realign for a distance learning delivery of classes. Now we are acting on those plans with a one-week pause to realign classes. Nebraska Wesleyan will extend spring break next week (March 16-20) on our Lincoln campus and at our Omaha site to allow the faculty necessary preparation time. At this point we plan to move to distance learning, beginning Monday, March 23 and continue through the end of the semester. The start of the second eight-week session has also been moved to March 23.

We realize there will be many questions around what distance learning entails. We will keep you updated throughout this transition. When possible, faculty and supervisors will work with you to complete internship, clinical, practicum, student teaching, work study and other credit-bearing activities. Distance learning will be different for different classes. Faculty members will spend the coming week planning for the transition as appropriate for each class. Please be patient with your professors. They will be in touch with you.

You should feel free to stay home or off campus next week, although we understand that option is not available to everyone. The residence halls will reopen at noon on Sunday as planned. All university offices will remain open throughout the semester so that you have access to resources. This also includes Prairie Point Dining Center, the Weary Center, Cooper Center, Counseling Services and the library. Limited numbers of laptops are available to check out at the library. Call 402.465.2400 to check on availability.

Whether you choose to return to campus or stay home, it is highly recommended that you avoid large gatherings. If you are on campus and start to exhibit symptoms, you are asked to call Student Health Services at 402.465.2375 or 402.465.2377. Walk-in appointments are no longer available to prevent possible exposure. CHI Health also offers an online questionnaire to quickly assess symptoms. If the online assessment indicates you might have the coronavirus then a health care professional will call you with further instructions. That link is https://www.chihealth.com.

We are taking these preventative measures to protect our campus community. We want to reiterate that we currently have no known cases on campus. We hope that these social distancing measures as guided by public health recommendations help everyone in our community to stay healthy.

Please understand this is a very fluid situation with new information coming out hourly. Be sure to monitor our COVID-19 Updates webpage at https://www.nebrwesleyan.edu/about-nwu/covid-19-coronavirus-updates for the latest information. We continue to work closely with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and follow the recommendations made by the CDC.

Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented time. Please know that despite these changes to the semester, personal attention, excellence and a deep commitment to your success remain at the forefront, and we will work through this together as a campus community.

We will continue to send you regular email updates. As always, university email is our official means of communication.

Sincerely,

Darrin

Dear Faculty and Staff,

The World Health Organization has declared a global pandemic as the coronavirus rapidly spreads throughout the world. To date, Nebraska has 10 confirmed cases. None of those are in Lancaster County.

On Wednesday we asked faculty to develop contingency plans in the event that the university needs to realign for a distance learning delivery of classes. Now we are acting on those plans with a one-week pause to realign classes. Nebraska Wesleyan will extend spring break next week (March 16-20) on our Lincoln campus and at our Omaha site to allow the faculty necessary preparation time. At this point we plan to move to distance learning, beginning Monday, March 23 and will continue through the remainder of the semester. The start of the second eight-week session has also been moved to March 23.

While we are encouraging students to stay home next week, we know that option is not available to everyone. The residence halls will reopen at noon on Sunday for those who wish to return and the dining hall will be available for meals.

All university offices will remain open so that students, faculty and staff have access to resources. That being said, employees should stay home if you feel sick. CHI Health offers an online questionnaire to quickly assess symptoms. If the online assessment indicates you might have the coronavirus then a health care professional will call you with further instructions. That link is https://www.chihealth.com. You are also encouraged to contact your health care provider. Those with chronic health conditions that put you at greater risk for coronavirus should consider staying home. Please visit with your supervisor about any necessary arrangements.

We ask that you refrain from university-related non-essential domestic travel now through the end of the academic year. International travel for NWU business is prohibited. Those who have already booked trips should use extreme discretion. Contact the Business Office for questions about changes to already paid travel expenses.

Please understand this is a very fluid situation with new information coming out hourly. Be sure to monitor our COVID-19 Updates webpage at https://www.nebrwesleyan.edu/about-nwu/covid-19-coronavirus-updates for the latest information. We continue to work closely with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and follow the recommendations made by the CDC.

Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented time. Please know that despite these changes to the semester, personal attention, excellence and a deep commitment to student success remains at the forefront. Let’s work through this together with patience, compassion and care for all students, faculty and staff.

We will continue to use university email as our official means of communication.

Sincerely,

Darrin