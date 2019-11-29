Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc. is looking for donations for injured bobcat

The Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc. is looking for donations for a bobcat which was injured last week.

The NWRI received a call for help from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission about a bobcat that was hit by a car near Neleigh last week. The organization met with a conservation officer in Norfolk to pick up the 8-month-old cat and took them to the vet in Omaha for an exam.

According to officials, the cat's x-rays showed a severe femur fracture which could only be repaired by a qualified veterinary surgeon. Once the cat was stabilized, he was transferred to the Sirius Veterinary Orthopedic Center where Dr. Dirsko von Pfeil repaired his fracture on Tuesday.

According to the organization, "Dirsko" the bobcat, named after the surgeon, is now recovering at NWRI and is in good heath. The NWRI is looking for donations in order to help pay for continued treatment of Dirsko. A link to the story is provided below.