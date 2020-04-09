Nebraska-based bank becomes nation-wide leader in helping small businesses secure loans

Throughout the entire Coronavirus pandemic, Rick Poore, the owner of Shirts 101 has had one goal.

"Not to lay anybody off, do anything I can to keep people on the payroll," Poore said.

Shirts 101 employs 29 people in Lincoln to run the screen printing business. But, with events canceled and schools out, there's not much business coming in.

"I've got people working half time or less, people working from home," Poore said.

The last paychecks those employees got, likely would have been their last had it not been for Union Bank & Trust helping Poore secure a Payroll Protection Loan through the CARES act.

"It's providing much needed income to pay payroll costs for the next eight weeks," T.J. Casady, Vice President of Union Bank & Trust said.

Most banks started taking applications for the PPP loans on Friday, but wanting to get ahead of the curve, Union Bank & Trust, or UBT, started processing applications as early as last Thursday.

By Monday, UBT had processed the second highest number of applications in the entire country, while some of the nation's largest banks are falling behind or not accepting applications at all.

So far they've processed 1,400 applications for PPP loans. The loans will cover payroll costs, as well as some other approved costs for businesses for two months. If used this way, they can be forgiven.

For Poore, at Shirts 101, with his 29 employees, it's everything he could have hoped for.

"This will be huge, everyone will get a full paycheck," Poore said.

For another locally owned businesses, DKPM Investments Corporation, which manages 39 Jimmy John's restaurants in five states, it's keeping hundreds employed.

"It's allow us to take care of our employees first, so we can take care of the few customers we do have; it sees us through to another day," Dean Hodges, the president of DKPM said.

Hodges said their income is down 50 percent since the virus started spreading, and like Shirts 101, they've had to cut hours for some. They've also had to close stores completely, leading to some employees being furloughed.

But Hodges said once they learned of this loan, they put that money right back into the employees, giving those who are still working extra pay, and bringing furloughed workers back to work.

"It's not my money, it's never going to be my money," Hodges said. "It's for an intended purpose, and it's a fabulous purpose of keeping people employed and keeping us alive, frankly."

Hodges said UBT is why they were able to secure the loan so quickly, which Casady said is vital, as once the $349 billion allocated to the program runs out, no more applications will be accepted.

It's why in the initial push to get applications in, UBT opened them up to everyone, not just customers.

"We all have neighbors, family, people we know impacted by this crisis, and we know customers need this money, and it's very important to them so that's what we rallied around," Casady said.

UBT took as many applications as they could from everyone before having to slow down and limit it to UBT customers, simply so they can get the applications processed in a timely manner.

