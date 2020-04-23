Nebraska-based motor coach company asks Congress for help

Charter bus company Arrow Stage Lines offers shuttle service and travel for business and events.

“Any place where there’s a group of people, a large group of people, we usually take people to those events," said President and CEO Steve Busskohl.

The Omaha-headquartered company said it has 12 locations in seven states, including four in Nebraska.

Like many businesses, Arrow Stage Lines and other motor coach companies have been hit hard by the pandemic restrictions.

“We’ve had to furlough about 95 percent of our people, of our staff, and we’ve basically had to park 95 percent of our equipment, our motor coaches," Busskohl said. "This, of course, has led to just a real severe economic hardship. Something like I’ve never seen in my 40 years of being in the business.”

While the the transportation industry at large has been suffering due to less travel, Arrow Stage Lines and other motor coach businesses said they were left out of economic stimulus funding from the CARES Act.

Busskohl said motor coach industry representatives are asking for $11 billion in grants and $5 billion in loans to keep businesses afloat until things get back to normal.

“We don’t think we’re any more deserving than anybody else," Busskohl said. "It’s just that we’re unique and we do feel like we’ve been overlooked.”

Busskohl said he's contacted congressmen about his industry's plight, but that he hasn't seen any traction. He said while motor coach companies haven't given up hope, they need assistance soon because things are getting critical.