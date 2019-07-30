Nebraska-born comedians get their own Amazon special

A pair of Nebraska-born comedians are getting their own Amazon special.

Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley, creators of the comedy web series #IMOMSOHARD, posted to their Instagram that they will have their own comedy special coming to Amazon Prime on Aug. 23.

Hensley and Smedley have been performing, teaching, and writing comedy internationally for 40+ years. They have been moms for around 10 years and have incorporated it into their acts. With more than 1.5 million followers on social media and 120 million views of their web series, the Nebraska natives blend of honesty and humor resonates with moms and dads alike, proving these two have become the hottest tickets in town. They have appeared on The Today Show and The Doctors, to name a few, and they were chosen for People Magazine’s best of 2017.

According to IMDB, the two have been producing the web series since around 2016.