Nebraska businesses liked what they saw in December

The holiday season was good for the attitude of Nebraska businesses, but did not have quite as positive of an impact on consumers.

The results of the survey were listed in a news release from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed a surge in business confidence. The business confidence rating for December was 119.3. That is above the neutral level of 100, as well as the November rating of 106.

Primary among concerns for businesses that replied to the survey were customer demand and the quality and availability of labor.

Consumer confidence measured in the survey showed a small decrease in November. The rating of 102 was down from 103.7 in November and just slightly above the neutral value of 100.

Health care costs were the most common concern among Nebraska households, as well as long-term finances.

Surveys are sent to 500 randomly selected Nebraska businesses and households. In December, 100 businesses responded, along with 130 households.

Full survey reports can be found on the Bureau of Business Research web site.