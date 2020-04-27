Nebraska county cracks Top 5 for highest rates of COVID-19 in the U.S.

On April 11, there were zero cases of lab-confirmed COVID-19 in Dakota County, a county with a population of about 20,000 people located in the northeast corner of Nebraska.

The following day, the Dakota County Health Department received its first two positive cases. Fast forward 15 days, and there are more than 600 cases of COVID-19 in the county or about 3 percent of the population.

Our partners at InvestigateTV have been tracking county-by-county data across the country. There are roughly 2,800 counties in the United States that have a positive case of COVID-19. Among all of them, Dakota County ranks fifth.

According to the Sioux City Journal, a 64-year-old male who worked at the Tyson plant is the county's only COVID-19 death, so far.

County // Cases // Population // Per 10,000

1.) Lincoln, AR // 41 // 13,000 // 569

2.) Bledsoe, TN // 588 // 15,000 // 390

3.) Rockland, NY // 11,366 // 326,000 // 349

4.) Marion, OH // 2,188 // 65,100 // 336

5.) Dakota, NE -// 608 // 20,000 // 303

On April 23, the county issued a press release acknowledging that it's working closely with the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City, which several cases are tied to. That particular Tyson Fresh Meats plant processes cattle, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

At the time, Tyson said it's checking worker temperatures every day, mandating and providing face coverings, doing additional cleaning, increasing social distancing, and immediately putting any employee who tests positive on sick leave.

Dakota County Daily Summary

April 11: 0

April 12: 2

April 13: 2

April 14: 2

April 15: 3

April 16: 7

April 17: 22

April 18: 28

April 19: 29

April 20: 51

April 21: 73

April 22: 86

April 23: 246

April 24: 295

April 25: 462

April 26: 472

April 27: 608

Here are some other key Nebraska counties and their per capita rankings:

County // Cases // Population // Per 10,000

24.) Dawson // 409 // 23,600 // 173

31.) Hall // 908 // 61,350 // 141

112.) Saline // 87 // 14,200 // 61

143.) Hamilton // 47 // 9,300 // 50

1093.) Douglas // 489 // 571,300 // 9

1643.) Lancaster // 156 // 319,100 // 5

For a county-by-county breakdown, see below: