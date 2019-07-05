Nebraska county roads still struggling months after floods

Officials say transportation problems persist on county roads following massive floods in Nebraska this spring.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that although most interstates and state roads have been cleared for use, damaged bridges and unending repairs still obstruct traffic outside major metropolitan areas.

Heavy rain is to blame for the delay in road repairs. Officials also say they're struggling to find contractors, equipment, fill dirt, gravel and money.

Federal aid is expected to cover 75% of costs while the state is responsible for 12.5%. Counties must come up with the rest.

Scott Huppert, highway superintendent for Dodge County, says he took out a $5 million loan to pay contractors after he spent the department's $4 million emergency fund.

Total repair costs aren't yet final because damage is still being assessed.

