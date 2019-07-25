Nebraska declares emergency for collapsed irrigation tunnel

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued a state emergency declaration following the collapse of a major tunnel that transports water from Whalen Dam in Wyoming to Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska.

Ricketts plans to visit the Scottsbluff area Thursday to consult with local officials. The emergency declaration came late Wednesday afternoon amid concerns that the collapse is disrupting the water supply, which is vital for irrigation.

Ricketts says he's been in frequent contact with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and state lawmakers from the area.

The irrigation tunnel typically serves around 55,000 acres in Nebraska. Government officials, engineers and natural resources managers are working to restore the supply.

Wyoming officials have said they found a short-term solution to get water flowing.

