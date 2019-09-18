Nebraska experiencing warmer Fall temps

Over the past 50 years or so, Nebraska Fall temperatures have gradually gotten warmer, with Summer lasting later into September. We just had a spell of 90° temps this week, but the trend is for the last 90-degree-day is getting later.

Morning lows are getting warmer in the season of Fall in Nebraska, and across the vast majority of the United States.

Additional data shows the average seasonal temperature is getting warmer. This takes into account the high and low temp of ever day from September through November, finds the average, and so on all the way back to 1970. The average temperatures for the Fall are increasing across Nebraska, and across the entire United States.

Morning temps have been warming quickly across the US, but for the Lincoln climate site, it is an anomaly and hasn't increased very much, but still shows a positive trend. However, nearby in Omaha, Fall morning lows have increased 2.2° between 1970 and 2018.

Some results of a longer Summer are that our Winters become shorter. While those who don't like snow may be thrilled, this has detrimental effects on locations closer to the poles. Permafrost has a longer time to thaw out, which is being seen on the northern coasts of Alaska, Canada, and Siberia. Most visibly, the polar ice caps don't have as much time to refreeze. On top of that, record high temps across the Arctic allow for much more melting during the Summer. Alaska set numerous records this Summer, with July 2019 being the warmest on record. So far this year, we're on pace for the third-warmest year globally, even though we had a slightly cooler, wetter season here in the Central Plains.

This data comes from ClimateCentral.org, and they survey climate data from 244 cities spread out across the United States. Of those cities, 229 (95%) demonstrate a warming trend. On top of that, over half of these cities have experienced a warming of over 2° in the time period.

For further reading, you can go to https://www.climatecentral.org/gallery/graphics/local-fall-temperature-trends-2019