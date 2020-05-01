Nebraska family helpline sees spike in new callers, 1/3 of calls in April related to COVID-19

Whether families are having trouble with their teenagers withdrawing or their toddlers having tantrums, the Nebraska Family Helpline said they're there to help, especially now.

The helpline is designed to help Nebraska parents get advice and resources to handle their children's behavior, and right now, the counselors are seeing more first-time callers than normal.

"Families are spending more time together and some of those natural supports like family friends, taking kids out of the house, outings have been curtailed with social distancing," Bernie Hascall, with DHHS said.

In April, the helpline took 315 calls. 1/3 of those were related to the coronavirus in some way.

"People who need resources around dealing with it, people who are dealing with behavioral things, different challenges families are seeing," Hascall said.

Anyone is encouraged to call the helpline, it doesn't need to be an emergency.

"Our counselors will spend time talking with you, getting sense of your concerns and come up with plan on things you can be doing now or if need for additional resources help connect you to resources and referrals," Hascall said.

The counselors have access to a database of more than 1,600 community resources.

The hotline is available in English and Spanish and there are translators for other languages.

It's open 24/7. The phone number is 1-800-866-8660.

