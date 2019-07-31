Nebraska fan day preparations, what you need to know

The kick-off to Nebraska football is almost here. Thursday fans have the chance to meet the 2019 Husker team at Fan Day. Right now we’re looking at the main things you need to know before heading to Memorial Stadium.

"It’s direct access for them, and it's the first steps inside memorial stadium before we kick off on the 31st," said Tim Henrichs UNL’s Assistant Director of Event.

This is Henrich’s 11th fan day.

He says it's a tradition decades in the making

"We've got the lines that queue all the way on the west sideline and extend all the way to the east, and snake them back and forth. I expect the quarterbacks’ line to go back and forth across the field 3-4 times this year," said Henrichs.

Those attending will enter through gates 3 and 24 which are also ADA approved.

Parking is available in lots around Memorial Stadium for $5.

Doors open at 5:30 in the evening, but fans can show up whenever they want beforehand.

"We don't set limits on how they line up, but we've seen people here as early as 6 a.m. before," said Henrichs.

The incoming freshmen players are going to be with their position groups which is something new this year.

The events team will also give time warnings before the event ends.

Henrichs stresses he wants people to be courteous, but also to enjoy themselves.

“During a normal game they don't have access to the field and this close to the players so it's nice to see them interact and have the players show their true appreciate for the fans and what it means for the university."

Fan day wraps up right at 7:30, and then the players were gear up for their first practice of the season Friday morning.

