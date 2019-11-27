Nebraska group travels 344 miles to bring game ball to Lincoln

The University of Nebraska and Iowa partnered to march between both school's football stadiums to bring awareness to military suicide.

People marching during the annual Ruck March to bring awareness to military members who die from suicide.

The groups are expected to travel 344 miles; the distance between both stadiums.

The event is called a Ruck March and, according to the group, 20 active military and veterans die from suicide each day.

UNL student and veteran Jacob Post said, "You ask anybody who's in or veteran staff or anything like that and they know at least one person who's been afflicted by this."

The march started at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City with a group of Iowa students marching to the half-way point between stadiums. University of Nebraska students and veterans met there and will march the rest of the way.

Ruck marcher Tyler Kluthe said, "I've lost friends to suicide and it's a great way to get people out here and get comradery with the guys."

Post, who served from 2011-2015 in the marines, said it's not always just about awareness, but doing it for those who can no longer march.

"There's been a couple people in the past who told me this march saved my life. It might've been today if it wasn't for you guys." Post said.

The group will travel through Eagle on Thursday and finish the day in Lincoln.

It will deliver the game ball Friday afternoon before the Nebraska-Iowa game.