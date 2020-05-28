Nebraska farmers feeling the impact of COVID-19

For many of us-- it felt like the world stopped turning when the pandemic came to Nebraska. But-- for farmers-- the world keeps turning. Now, farmers across the state are feeling the financial impacts of COVID-19.

"This affects every farmer and rancher individually," said Steve Nelson, the president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

For farmers, the last several years have been tough. Add up flooding, a pandemic and six years of dropping farm income.

"It puts a lot of strain on agriculture," said Nelson.

Now, farmers and ranchers are trying to access federal funding.

"There is $16 billion for farmers and ranchers; all commodities across the US, but it get's divided up lots of ways," said Nelson. "It's designed to help livestock producers and those who normally would have marketed grain during this time period until present time."

On a state level-- $100 million in aid for livestock producers, available in $12,000 grants. Said Nelson:

"It sounds like a lot, but when you divide it among different businesses and different sectors; it certainly will be helpful, butwill not make them whole in any respect."

It's not just one type of farmer feeling the pressure from the pandemic.

"Every one is affected by COVID-19," said Nelson. "Certainly some more than others, but it's pretty significant negative affects in all areas."

Nelson said-- despite it all-- he's optimistic about the future of farming here in the cornhusker state. Said Nelson:

"We have to be very well aware there are difficult times ahead, but certainly we will work hard to get through this."