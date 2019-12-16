Nebraska is decreasing in the number of reported drug overdose deaths

According to the CDC, drug overdose remains one of the top reasons Americans under the age of 50 are dying. Their latest numbers show drug overdose killed more than 67,000 Americans so far in 2018.

According to UNL researchers, in 2018, 140 Nebraskans died from a reported drug overdose. Unlike trends in other states, Nebraska had almost an 11 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths between 2017 and 2018.

TermLife2Go Insurance Company even says Nebraska ranks second in the nation with the least number of drug overdose deaths. Studies done by TermLife2Go show the majority of drug overdose deaths across the country are from opiods, like fentanyl and heroin, but UNL researchers say Nebraskans are more likely to use stimulants like methamphetamine.

TermLife2Go says West Virginia is the number one state for drug overdose deaths. When looking at nearby states, South Dakota ranked number one for the least number of drug overdose deaths. After Nebraska, North Dakota came in at number 3 and Iowa at number 4. To our south, Kansas saw a 5 percent increase in drug overdose deaths.

If you or a loved one is battling with substance abuse, there is help available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can reach the national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.