Nebraska lawmakers & party chairs react to Trump's impeachment

President Donald Trump has been impeached on two articles: Obstruction of Congress and Abuse of Power.

All three of Nebraska's Republican Congressmen - Jeff Fortenberry, Adrian Smith, and Don Bacon - voted against both articles of impeachment.

They issued the following statements:

Jeff Fortenberry (R-Nebraska)

“I have been concerned since the beginning that this impeachment process has been driven by a predetermined verdict of guilty. It’s unfair. Now, any future president, Democrat or Republican, will have to worry that impeachment will be used as a blunt force political instrument. The House has had its cathartic moment. Maybe tomorrow, we can get back to work and pass a good, fair trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.”

Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska)

Mr. Speaker, I rise today to speak out against this attempt to remove the duly-elected President of the United States. There is perhaps nothing more seriously established in our Constitution than the impeachment of a President – only twice has it happened in our nation’s 243-year history. Yet today, for political purposes, the House majority is trying to remove President Trump from office based on hearsay and conjecture. The articles of impeachment we are voting on today offer no evidence of a crime, but instead are purposely broad to fit the Majority’s narrative. Less than one year until the next Presidential election, we are being asked to override the choice the American people made in 2016. This lopsided and biased impeachment process has had a predetermined outcome from the beginning. This is an unfortunate day in the history of our great nation. We must hope this political game does not set a precedent for the future. Surely, there will be disagreements between a President and Congress to come. Instead of unnecessarily dividing our nation, as we are seeing today, we should be looking for ways to come together."

Don Bacon (R-Nebraska)

"I am strongly opposed to this impeachment. No law was broken. No high crimes or misdemeanors. No impeachable offenses. Ukraine received aid one week prior to the law's requirement - aid that was previously rejected by the administration before it. There was no investigation and President Zelensky said he received no pressure from the Trump Administration, ever. Simply put, there was no quid-pro-quo and no crime. There was only the majority's disdain for the president and that is not an impeachable offense. The elections are in ten months, but the majority doesn't trust the American people. Too many have said the impeachment is necessary so the president is not re-elected 2020 and that is shameful. Today's vote sets a new precedent for America. In the future, the majority will use impeachment as a tactic to remove the president simply based on partisanship. Our founders feared this and I strongly oppose it. I want my statement to be in the record for the end of time to show I was on the side of the Constitution and I opposed the majority taking down a duly elected president who committed no crime. And I defended the truth."

Jane Kleeb, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair

“I applaud the brave members of the House who voted to stand up to this criminal bully of a president. Unfortunately, Nebraska’s GOP members of Congress -- Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith -- showed they were cowards by voting against the measure. They have put their party ahead of our country and Constitution. The survival of our democracy is at stake. Trump is a threat to our democracy and national security. Those who voted for the articles of impeachment are giving our nation a path to restoring the rule of law and defending our Constitution.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-Nebraska)

“Tonight’s vote revealed that Nancy Pelosi’s Articles of Impeachment were simply a partisan power play by House Democrats. They have wasted countless hours and millions of taxpayer dollars trying to remove a duly elected president at the expense of the priorities of the American people. I expect President Trump to be fully exonerated by the Senate.”